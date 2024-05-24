Florida veteran receives new home from Building Homes for Heroes

This Memorial Day weekend will be especially memorable for one veteran.

On Thursday, Building Homes for Heroes and Pulte Group Homes welcomed Jose Santiago and his family to their brand new 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2,200-square-foot home in Plant City, Florida.

Santiago's journey from serving in the Global War on Terror, where he sustained a traumatic brain injury and PTSD, to retiring in 2021 after 27 years of service has been challenging. Since his retirement, he has been living in a rental home.

Santiago was selected for the new home after Building Homes for Heroes heard his story. The organization, which has built nearly 350 homes over the past 13 years, supports veterans and the families of first responders. This new home marks a significant step in Jose Santiago's journey toward healing and stability.