Flooding risks remain in Georgia after Debby

The storm previously known as Hurricane Debby may be gone, but crews are still dealing with the damage left behind in Georgia.

After hitting Florida as a hurricane on Aug. 5, the storm spent nearly a week unleashing tornadoes and flooding, damaging homes and taking lives along the East Coast before moving into Canada on Saturday.

In Bryan County, game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are working to help residents with immense floods in and around Richmond.

Officials say the flooding has damaged homes and left many residents stranded.

Thankfully, authorities expect the water to start to recede sometime next week.

The entire state of Georgia remains under a state of emergency due to the flooding. Gov. Brian Kemp signed the executive order after the storm made landfall, authorizing the Georgia National Guard to use troops to support the recovery efforts.

The storm is responsible for at least four deaths in Florida and at least one death in Georgia.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is tracking another potential tropical storm in the Atlantic. Officials said a tropical depression is likely to form within the next day or two and could approach portions of the Greater Antilles by the middle of the week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.