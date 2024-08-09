Kemp extends Georgia state of emergency order over Debby flooding dangers

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended Georgia's state of emergency as the Peach State works to recover from Tropical Storm Debby.

On Thursday, the governor extended the order for the entire state until Aug. 15 due to flooding dangers.

Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp will tour parts of Southeast Georgia by helicopter on Friday to evaluate the storm's coastal damage.

Some residents of southeast Georgia were warned to brace for additional flooding even after Debby had cleared out for the Carolinas, as rivers swollen with rainfall overflowed their banks.

The Ogeechee River west of Savannah was forecast to reach its major flood stage Thursday night and crest early Sunday. Emergency officials in Effingham County called for some residents near the river to evacuate.

Officials in neighboring Chatham County, which includes Savannah, allowed residents to decide whether to leave, although rescue teams with boats had already retrieved 17 people from homes threatened by river flooding.

Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis said at a news conference to expect water where it hasn’t been seen before.

"If you have a substantial amount of water in your yards, I would say evacuate now while you still have a chance," he added.

Kemp signed the state of emergency executive order on Monday after the storm made landfall, authorizing the Georgia National Guard to use troops to support the recovery efforts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.