Flooding causes multiple road closures in LaGrange

Multiple streets are closed in LaGrange after flooding due to Monday's storms.

Officials with the City of LaGrange say they've closed Edgewood Avenue, Glenn Robertson Street, Swift Street, Brownwood Avenue, and Park Avenue/Elm Street because of flooding.

The road closures come after the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Troup County. That warning ended at 2 p.m.

Police are asking drivers to use caution in those areas.

Police are advising drivers to be cautious after Monday's storms.

If you see a roadway that is flooded, turn your vehicle around to avoid possible damage or death.