Homeowners, still reeling from storm damage, brace for more rain this week

Metro Atlanta was pounded with more rain Monday evening, giving first responders little relief since Saturday's severe line of storms that even caused a spin up in East Paulding County and West Cobb County.

FOX 5 was there as Cobb County crews suited up and headed out on another downed tree call. It is one of hundreds of toppled trees reported in Cobb County in the last few days, according to fire officials.

"The ground is already very saturated, and any winds coming in add to it," said Lt. Mike Barnett, Cobb County Fire and Rescue. "[There is a] very high likelihood of trees coming down [this week.]"

The entire metro area is under a flash flood watch through Wednesday morning.

Lt. Barnett offered this advice for drivers: "There's really no way to tell how deep it is, it doesn't take much to move a car. One foot of water can float most cars, two feet of water, if it's moving, can sweep away most SUVs."

The forecast is compounding the headache for one Cobb County mother of four.

Sandi Campos' mobile home on Gray Road took a huge blow over the weekend. A massive tree slammed into her kids' bedroom with her children inside.

Many like Campos are left scrambling to get their homes covered and repaired in a desperate attempt to prevent further water damage this week.

Though Campos is maintaining a positive perspective. "This can get fixed, my life [can't be replaced.]"