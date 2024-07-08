Flights impacted by Hurricane Beryl, including to/from Atlanta

article

People traveling from Texas to Atlanta or Atlanta to Texas today by airplane may be impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled within, into, or out of the U.S. because of the hurricane, according to FlightAware.com.

Beryl made landfall early this morning in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane.

As of 10 a.m. ET, there have been more than 1,800 cancelations and 17,676 delays.

United Airlines has the most cancelations, with more than 400, or 14% of the airline's total schedule.

Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 260 flights.

Regional airline Mesa Airlines has canceled 198 flights, and CommuteAir has canceled 143.

American Airlines has canceled 51, Spirit has canceled 45, and Delta has canceled 28.

Most of the cancelations are centered around Texas, especially at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, which has seen more than 520 cancelations so far.

William P. Hobby Airport in Houston has had more than 120 flights canceled and 5 flights delayed. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport shows 28 canceled flights and 75 delayed flights.

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, there have been a total of 42 flights canceled so far today and 138 flights delayed as of this writing, according to FlightAware.com.

The majority of those canceled/delayed are flights from/to the airports in Texas.

United, Southwest, Frontier, Spirit and Atlanta-based Delta Airlines have issued travel advisories.

Hurricane Beryl is expected to turn to the northeast and increase in speed Monday night and Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. The storm's center is expected to move over eastern Texas on Monday and through the lower Mississippi Valley and into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by Tuesday.