Hurricane Beryl makes landfall early Monday in Texas

Beryl has made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, as a Category 1 hurricane. Conditions will continue to deteriorate early this morning across portions of the Texas coastline and southeastern Texas

as Beryl encroaches inland.

Beryl will bring life-threatening flooding due to heavy rain, damaging winds, a dangerous storm surge and isolated tornadoes near the Texas coast where the storm makes landfall. Farther inland, flooding rain is expected to extend from eastern Texas to the eastern Great Lakes through midweek. Isolated tornadoes are also expected across portions of the Ohio Valley as the storm moves northeastward.

Late this week, moisture from Beryl can enhance rainfall in portions of the St. Lawrence River Valley and New England. Due to impacts from flooding rain, damaging winds, coastal inundation and storm surge, Beryl is a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes for the United States.

Beryl will spread heavy rainfall across southeastern Texas into Monday morning. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are expected from southeastern Texas to the St. Lawrence River Valley and northern New England. The heaviest rain is expected to fall closer to where the storm tracks, from the central Texas Gulf Coast to portions of northeastern Texas where 8-12 inches of rain is expected with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches. Rainfall rates can reach 2-3 inches per hour at times which can quickly flood roads and poor-drainage areas.

Rainfall of this magnitude can cause life-threatening flooding.

Gusty winds from Beryl will continue along the Texas coast into Monday morning. Maximum sustained winds of Category 1 hurricane strength of 74-95 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 120 mph can occur near where the storm makes landfall. These strong winds can down trees, cause power outages and significantly damage property. Power outages can last for days in the hardest-hit areas. Gusty winds will stretch inland across eastern Texas as the storm moves northeast Monday afternoon into Monday night.

