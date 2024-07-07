Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta airport prepares for end of Fourth of July holiday rush

By
Published  July 7, 2024 7:42pm EDT
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
FOX 5 Atlanta

Fourth of July holiday rush at Atlanta airport

As the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend wraps up the worlds busiest airport expects hundreds of thousands of people to travel through Atlanta Sunday and Monday.

ATLANTA - As the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend wraps up, the world's busiest airport expects hundreds of thousands of people to travel through Atlanta on Sunday and Monday.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expects 364,000 people to pass through on Sunday and Monday with nearly 4 million for the entire Fourth of July travel period, which began on June 27. The airport said the large numbers are due to the fact the Fourth fell on a Thursday this year and many people took long weekends around the holiday. 

On Saturday, eight international flights were diverted to other cities during a ground stop at the airport due to weather, causing a backup in customs when all those flights were able to land.

But travelers FOX 5 talked to Sunday said, despite the crowds, their travel experience was smooth.

]"I go through Atlanta not a lot, but we do travel three or four times a year, and it was really busy today," said Vicki Calhoun, who was traveling back to Atlanta from St. Louis. "It was excellent. I was quite surprised. I made sure I got to the airport really early, did TSA pre-check, but it was so fast." 

The airport does encourage travelers to get to the airport two and a half hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

You can find information on security wait times here and parking availability here.