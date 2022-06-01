Firefighters battle massive apartment fire in Clayton County

Flames tore through a Clayton County apartment on Wednesday evening. Firefighter spent several hours battling the massive blaze.

The first reports of the fire came in around 7:25 p.m. Fire crews were dispatched to the Ashford at Stone Ridge apartments off Flat Shoals Road.

A spokesperson with the Clayton Coutny Fire and Emergency Services said crews arrived at the scene and immediately began evacuating the burning building.

This image taken from a GDOT camera along I-285 near the Atlanta Airport shows a large plume of smoke from an apartment fire in College Park on June 1, 2022. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

The fire was so intense smoke was visible from north of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The fire, which is just over a mile south of the airport, did not interrupt flights.

Image 1 of 47 ▼ Fire crews battle a massive apartment fire in Clayton County on June 1, 2022. (FOX 5)

Several residents told FOX 5 that firefighters were having issues with the fire hydrants in the complex.

Residents could only stand nearby and watch as the blaze consumed their homes, leaving hot burning embers behind.

Clayton County police blocked off a section of Flat Shoals Road to allow fire crews to work.

It was not immediately clear how many units were destroyed and how many residents were left homeless.

Fire crews said apartment management and the Red Cross are working to find temporary housing for those displaced by the blaze.