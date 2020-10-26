Flash Flood Watch issued for north Georgia as Hurricane Zeta eyes Gulf Coast

Hurricane Zeta continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico and will impact Georgia’s weather midweek. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Zeta is a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. Those winds extend about 115 miles from the center of the storm. It is located about 90 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, and moving northwest at 10 mph.

Oct. 26, 2020

The hurricane will be moving over the Yucatan Peninsula through early Tuesday. The storm is then forecasted to strengthen a bit and pick up some speed before turning north.

The Gulf Coast, already pummeled by two storms, will be bracing for another storm. The forecast track has this one closer to the Louisiana Delta, but the track could change over the next couple days.

Oct. 26, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Advertisement

North Georgia will begin to feel the impact of Zeta overnight into Wednesday as bands of showers and thunderstorms begin to move through.

Zeta is expected to bring 2-4 inches of rain with localized amounts up to 6 inches. That’s why the Flash Flood Watch has been put into place.

Oct. 26, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

The Flash Flood Watch was issued for Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Lumpkin, North Fulton, Pickens, South Fulton, Union, Banks, Jackson, Towns, White, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties until Thursday evening.

The timing and rainfall amount could change over the next couple of days and depends on the path Zeta takes. The FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to monitor Zeta and will update this forecast with the very latest.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.