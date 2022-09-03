Flash Flood Warnings in effect in north Georgia counties

Language from the National Weather Service surrounding heavy rain in north Georgia is getting stronger on Saturday morning.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for areas of Rabun County and Stephens County in northeastern Georgia, as well as Oconee County in South Carolina. That is set to expire at 11:15 a.m. Surrounding areas in Franklin, Hart and Stephens counties are under Flash Flood Advisories.

Another Flash Flood Warning includes Lumpkin and Union counties until 2:30 p.m.

Flooding is not expected in metro Atlanta.

There have been three to four inches of rain in the area of the Flash Flood Warning since radars detected storms producing heavy rain on Saturday morning.

NWS is considering upgrading the threat level in the area of northeast Georgia covered by the Flash Flood Warning, saying the area could see "considerable flooding."

The storm cell has been slow-moving and is dumping rain on an already saturated area.

NWS says areas likely to see impacts are near small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

You can report flooding or landslides impacting roads or property to NWS by calling the Greenville-Spartanburg office at 1-800-267-8101.