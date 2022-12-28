3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area

article

Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday

Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.

DeKalb County police say officers found a man in 20s at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say a second man, also in his 20s, was found at a nearby gas station, also suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition.

DeKalb County police investigate a triple shooting along Flakes Mill Road on Dec. 28, 2022. (FOX 5)

A short time later, a third man showed up at the hospital, also having been shot. He told investigators he was shot at the same location as the other two.

No arrests have been made.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.