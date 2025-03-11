Five years later: The lasting impact of COVID-19 on Americans

article

The Brief COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.2 million lives in the U.S. and over 7 million worldwide, though excess death estimates suggest the toll is much higher. The pandemic caused widespread economic, educational, and social disruptions, many of which are still felt today. COVID-19 is now considered an endemic virus, meaning it continues to circulate like the flu but is no longer a global crisis.



Five years ago, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic, triggering lockdowns, business closures, and a dramatic shift in daily life across the globe. The virus spread rapidly, leading to millions of deaths and long-term economic, social, and political consequences. Today, while the pandemic has ended, COVID-19 remains a public health concern.

READ ALL FOX 5 ATLANTA COVERAGE

Millions of deaths

What we know:

Since the first confirmed U.S. case was reported on Jan. 20, 2020, in Washington state, COVID-19 has led to at least 1,222,603 deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The U.S. has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, and experts believe the actual number is even higher due to complications in determining the exact cause of death.

Globally, the WHO reports more than 7 million confirmed COVID-19 deaths, but estimates of excess deaths suggest that the pandemic may have caused 14.83 million additional deaths worldwide in 2020 and 2021.

Beyond the immediate health crisis, long COVID remains a challenge, with lingering symptoms affecting many who contracted the virus. Symptoms can last weeks, months, or even years and range from fatigue and headaches to cognitive issues and organ damage. Scientists are still uncertain about what causes long COVID, though underlying health conditions appear to be a risk factor.

How it began

The backstory:

The origins of COVID-19 remain debated. Some U.S. intelligence agencies believe the virus was the result of natural transmission, meaning it jumped from animals to humans at a wet market. However, the FBI, CIA, and Department of Energy believe the virus "most likely" leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. A 2023 Senate report also pointed toward an accidental laboratory leak.

The impact

By the numbers:

1.2+ million U.S. deaths from COVID-19 (CDC)

7+ million confirmed global deaths (WHO)

14.83 million estimated excess deaths worldwide in 2020-2021

Daily U.S. COVID-19 deaths dropped from 5,000+ in 2021 to about 280 per day in early 2024

Lasting Impacts:

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in several lasting impacts, including:

Economic Disruptions

The early months of the pandemic saw mass unemployment, business closures, and supply chain disruptions. The hospitality, retail, and travel industries were particularly hard-hit, and many small businesses never recovered. Additionally, inflation surged as a result of economic stimulus measures, labor shortages, and supply chain issues.

Education Setbacks

Remote learning widened educational gaps, particularly for low-income and special needs students who struggled with internet access and at-home learning environments. Many students fell behind academically and experienced social and emotional development delays due to prolonged isolation.

Mental Health Crisis

Anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and suicide rates increased during the pandemic. Domestic violence and child abuse also surged, as lockdowns left victims with fewer ways to seek help.

Political and Social Divisions

The pandemic exacerbated political divides in the U.S. over mask mandates, vaccine requirements, and lockdowns. Misinformation and distrust in public health organizations further fueled tensions, leading to resistance against vaccines and public health measures.

What Americans are saying

What they're saying:

A Pew Research Center study found that 72% of Americans believe COVID-19 divided the country more than it brought people together.

Additionally, three-quarters of Americans said COVID-19 impacted their lives, with 27% saying it had a major toll and 47% saying it had a minor toll. However, most report they have recovered from its effects.

The study also found that attitudes toward COVID-19 and precautions remain politically divided:

60% of Republicans now believe COVID-19 is no worse than the flu, while 76% of Democrats say it is still more serious.

81% of Republicans said they would not get an updated vaccine, compared to 62% of Democrats who said they would.

Democrats are more likely than Republicans to believe people with cold-like symptoms should stay home, wear masks, and get tested for COVID-19.

Living with the virus

What's next:

COVID-19 is no longer a global emergency, but it is not going away. Experts say it has now become endemic, meaning it will continue circulating like the flu or common cold.

New variants may emerge, but they are expected to be less severe due to widespread immunity.

Annual COVID-19 shots may become routine, similar to flu shots.

Surges may still happen, especially during colder months or when new variants spread.

Public health measures such as masks and distancing may still be recommended during outbreaks in certain areas.

The rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines remains one of the greatest scientific achievements of the pandemic. While vaccine demand has declined, experts credit them with saving millions of lives worldwide.

As the world moves forward, the lessons of the pandemic—about public health preparedness, economic resilience, and scientific innovation—continue to shape policies and daily life.

Author booksigning

Related Event:

Hothouse Atlanta is hosting a book signing and audiobook launch party for Amy Comeau on March 13.

Comeau wrote a book titled "Every Storm Runs Out of Rain: Leading A Health Care Marketing Team Through A Global Pandemic," which is a reflection on guiding her team at Emory Healthcare through the global pandemic crisis.

Click here to make a reservation.