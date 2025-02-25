Five arrested in connection with deadly shooting of 11-Year-Old Zander Whatley

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Joseph Tarawalie (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 11-year-old Zander Whatley in Douglasville, Georgia. Joseph Tarawalie, identified as a suspect, was apprehended in Arlington, Virginia, and extradited to Paulding County, where he faces a murder charge. Four other suspects—Nazier Anderson, Al-Hamid Kuyateh, Osman Sesay Jr., and Modou Stephenson—were previously charged in the case.



Just over 300 days after the shooting death of 11-year-old Zander Whatley in his Douglasville home, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office says all those responsible have been arrested.

Five people were taken into custody for the incident on April 29, 2024.

What we know:

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office, working alongside the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, identified Joseph Tarawalie as a suspect in the case. Tarawalie was located and taken into custody in Arlington, Virginia, on Feb. 13, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals.

He was extradited to Paulding County on Feb. 22, and is currently being held without bond on a murder charge at the Paulding County Jail.

The backstory:

Authorities had previously charged four other suspects—Nazier Anderson, Al-Hamid Kuyateh, Osman Sesay Jr., and Modou Stephenson—in connection with the fatal shooting.

Zander Whatley (Photo submitted by family)

Whatley's mother, Shareeda Alexander Dorsey, told FOX 5 Atlanta that she, her husband and 9 of their 13 children heard banging on their back door before someone opened fire.

The 11-year-old, who was a fifth-grade student at Hutchens Elementary School, was struck by a bullet as he was trying to run upstairs, his mother said.

The family said at the time of the shooting that they believed that the shooter or shooters may have some connection to one of Zander's older siblings.

A $10,000 reward was being offered for the final person believed to be behind the deadly shooting.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if anyone would receive the reward.

It is not clear if any of those arrested in the case have retained attorneys.

The next court appearance was not immediately known.

What they're saying:

"The Paulding County Sheriff's Office remains committed to ensuring justice for Zander Whatley and his family," the agency said in a statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and express our gratitude to the GBI and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for their invaluable assistance in this case."

What you can do:

Officials urge anyone with additional information about the case to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 770-443-3047 or send a message through the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.

SEE ALSO: