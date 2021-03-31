Fishermen catch 'monster' tiger shark off Florida coast

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from THU 11:00 PM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
10
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Wind Advisory
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM CDT until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 4:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Fishermen catch 'monster' tiger shark off Florida coast

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 20 hours ago
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
article

NAPLES, Fla. - We're going to need a bigger boat!

A group of Florida fishermen captured a 12-foot tiger shark off the coast of Naples Beach on Monday.

Captain Billy Norris with Pale Horse Fishing Charters posted photos and video to social media of the big catch.

"Monster tiger today!" the group wrote. 

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, tiger sharks are second only to the great white shark in the number of bites on humans worldwide.

RELATED: WATCH: Fishermen catch massive bull shark on Florida beach

Another dangerous shark was caught off Naples Beach this week. Bruce Mccomas and Chris DeHart caught a 7-8 feet long bull shark after a 20-minute struggle. The fishermen released the shark shortly afterwards and it swam away. 

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest local, national, and trending stories.  