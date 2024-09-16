Fisher-Price unveils Britney Spears Little People Collector set

article

Fisher-Price has announced its latest addition to the Little People Collector™ line: a Britney Spears set featuring miniature versions of the pop star in some of her most iconic looks.

The set celebrates the pop icon’s legendary career with outfits from her most memorable music videos, including "…Baby One More Time," "Oops!...I Did It Again," "I’m a Slave 4 U," and "Toxic."

Inspired by her rise to fame and unforgettable performances, these collectible figures are designed to evoke nostalgia for fans who grew up with Britney's music and those who continue to appreciate her influence on pop culture.

The "Oops!...I Did It Again" figure features the singer’s famous red bodysuit, while "I’m a Slave 4 U" pays tribute to her legendary MTV Video Music Awards performance. The "Toxic" figure marks the 20th anniversary of the song's release.

The Britney Spears set is now available for a limited pre-sale at Target, with full availability set for early December—just in time for the singer’s birthday.

Fisher-Price’s Little People Collector™ series, known for its tribute to pop culture icons, has previously released sets based on cult-classic films, TV series, music, and sports figures.

Other collector sets include Batman 85th Anniversary: I Am Batman Pack, Wednesday TV Series Special Edition Set, Breaking Bad TV Show Special Edition Set, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Villains Special Edition Set, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Special Edition Set, Saved by the Bell Special Edition Set, Elton John Special Edition Set and Dallas Cowboys Alternate Jersey Figure Set.

The set is expected to appeal to both long-time fans of Spears and collectors of Fisher-Price’s growing line of nostalgic, fan-driven memorabilia.