West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes found in DeKalb County

DeKalb County officials say they've found mosquitos that have tested positive for West Nile virus at three places in the county.

Monday, the DeKalb County Board of Health says they have trapped West Nile-positive mosquitoes in Brookhaven, Chamblee, and the Redan area of unincorporated DeKalb County.

Normally, the Board of Health performs door-to-door canvasses of the areas affected, but officials say they will not be doing this because of COVID-19.

Due to the high number of mosquitoes already collected, officials have applied larvacide to low-lying areas and storm drains in the spots where the mosquitoes were found. That will stop young mosquitoes from becoming the flying and biting bugs that usually spread the virus.

So far no one has been confirmed to have a case of West Nile virus in the county.

Officials recommend Georgians eliminate all standing water in your yard, wear long-sleeves, pants, and socks when outdoors, use insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535, and keep screen doors tight.

Georgians should also try to avoid going outside at dawn or dusk because that's when the virus-positive mosquitoes are most active.

If you would like more information, you can visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s website.

