First week of New Year looks relatively pleasant, but rain returns Thursday

The first week of the New Year will start out a little fog, but things will get sunnier from there.

Monday, expect some patchy fog earlier in the day, but that will burn off to reveal a sunny day with temperatures just a little above normal.

The highs should be in the mid-50s, the lows will dip to the mid to lower 30s.

Jan. 3, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

That trend should last through the runoff election on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

The clouds roll in on Wednesday night and Thursday a front will move through that could produce some severe weather, but the threat is extremely low as of Sunday evening.

The clouds will clear out Friday and the weekend looks dry with seasonal temperatures of highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 30s.

