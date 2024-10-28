First retail container store opens at Pittsburgh Yards

The first of nine container retail businesses at the Pittsburgh Yards development is now open.

Pink Pathos, a Black-owned, Atlanta-based houseplant retail store, opened its doors in 2020 and is now operating in the innovative development space.

Following Pink Pathos, Aztex Cycles, a Black-owned bicycle retail, rental, and repair shop, will be the next to open. Owned by Kris and Michelle Dunbar, the bike shop will provide a range of services to the community.

The Pittsburgh Yards project, located adjacent to the Atlanta BeltLine’s Southside Trail, offers convenient access by foot, making it an appealing destination for local residents and visitors alike.

The remaining retail container spaces will open as soon as their designs are completed, permits are secured, and they are prepared to welcome customers.