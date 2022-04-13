First responders treat person next to overturned car on I-85

article

First responders are at the scene of an overturned car on Interstate 85 northbound near Exit 251B to Interstate 75.

Details are limited, but SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw a white car flipped near an exit ramp.

Paramedics and firefighters surrounded a person on the ground who appeared to be alert and moving on their back next to the car.

Windows were smashed and the car had front-end damage. It was unclear if multiple cars were involved in the crash.

First responders treat a person lying roadside on I-85 in Atlanta on April 13. 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Georgia Department of Transportation said no lanes are affected. A firetruck appears to be blocking the HOV lane on I-85.

