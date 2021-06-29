First Republican announces bid for Georgia's Agriculture Commissioner seat

The first Republican has entered the race for Georgia's Agriculture Commissioner.

Georgia Sen. Tyler Harper, R-Ocilla, announced he would run. Harper has served in the state senate since 2013.

He said he's a seventh-generation South Georgia farmer.

He said the Agriculture Commissioner job is important to all Georgians, not just people in the agriculture industry.

"In American, we enjoy one of the safest, most abundant food supplies in the world," Harper told FOX 5 Atlanta. "As Georgia's Ag Commissioner, I want to ensure that's the case. That's what's important for the consumer, that they know they have someone in place to ensure their food is protected and that it's safe and that they can be confident in where it comes from."

Harper challenges Gwinnett County Democrat Nakita Hemingway, who launched her campaign earlier this month.

The winner of the election will replace outgoing commissioner Gary Black, who declined a fourth term to pursue a bid for Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock's seat.

_____

