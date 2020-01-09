First player with one hand to earn D1 basketball scholarship visits Cobb County school

The first player with only one hand to earn a Division I basketball scholarship visited a Cobb County school Thursday morning.

Kevin Atlas was born with a left arm that ended just below the elbow. He struggled with self-confidence growing up, but a middle school basketball coach believed in him and got Atlas involved in the sport.

Since then, the now 28-year-old has dedicated himself to basketball and became the first-ever one-handed player to earn a D1 scholarship.

FOX 5 was there at Atlas spoke at Sprayberry High School on Thursday about finding success.

Atlas spoke to Hillgrove High School on Wednesday and will be at Walton High School on Friday.