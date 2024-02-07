First lady Jill Biden talks about women's heart health, research during Atlanta visit

Women’s health was the focus of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to Atlanta Wednesday. She made two stops, one to talk about women’s heart health and the other a listening session on improving women’s health research.

With marine life as a backdrop, red was the color of the day at the Georgia Aquarium for the Morehouse School of Medicine Women with Heart luncheon.

Women shared their stories about having a heart attack and dealing with heart disease as they spotlighted the disparity of those issues in women of color.

"Women are more likely than men to die after a heart attack and black women are more likely to die from heart disease," said Dr. Biden.

The First Lady was the featured guest at the luncheon. This visit is part of a White House initiative to change how the country approaches and funds women’s health research which they say has significant gaps.

"Even though women are half the population, research on women's health has always been underfunded," the First Lady said.

Students in attendance say they are glad to see the focus on heart health and all women’s health from top government leaders.

"It just shows how important that she feels this initiative is specifically for African Americans, and she understands that disparity," said Sonya Randolph, a student at Morehouse School of Medicine.

After the luncheon, Dr. Biden went to a roundtable on women’s health research to learn about innovation in Atlanta and ways to expand that type of research.

"We are going to build a future where women, all women, aren't just an after-thought, but a first thought," Dr. Biden said.

"Our work is only finished when all people are living long and healthy lives," said Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, Director of the National Institutes of Health.



