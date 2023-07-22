First date ends badly in Cartersville, man arrested for aggravated assault

A first date recently ended badly in Cartersville after a man allegedly assaulted a woman during the date.

According to police, the victim and Brian Blalock went to a bar on Erwin Street for their first date on July 15. She reportedly had 3 drinks while Blalock had approximately 7 drinks. The victim told police that at some point during the date, she went outside to smoke. While she was on a patio, Blalock began calling and asking her where she was.

She then went to the front porch to speak to him and he became "hostile" and told her that he wanted to go home. She responded that she wanted to stay and would find another ride home, according to the report.

The victim then went with Blalock to his vehicle to get her purse. She was leaning into Blalock's SUV from the passenger side when Blalock allegedly hit the gas and drove away. The victim was knocked to the pavement and hit her head. She also injured her left knee and side.

While police were interviewing the victim, Blalock reportedly called the victim and told her she should have gotten into his vehicle and he would not return to the scene.

Police observed visible marks and abrasions and the woman was transported to Piedmont-Cartersville Medical Center for treatment.

Witnesses at the bar backed up the victim's version of events and police began searching for Blalock. He was located at Harvest Moon RV Park and was placed under arrest.

Blalock was booked into the Bartow County Jail on an aggravated assault charge.