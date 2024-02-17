Troup County NAACP reflects on legacy left by first black mayor after sudden passing

The LaGrange community is stunned after the sudden passing of their beloved Mayor T. Willie Edmondson on Friday. He was the City of LaGrange’s first Black mayor.

Saturday was somber for residents grappling with the loss of a mayor NAACP leaders say made history and created a sense of unity.

"We just lost our first mayor of color in 125 years," Troup County NAACP President Inetha Hatten told FOX 5.

LaGrange Mayor Willie T. Edmondson

"When you look at what he did as mayor crossing racial lines, it’s gonna be difficult," said Troup County NAACP Education Chair Glenn Dowell.

Edmondson passed away just a month shy of his one-year anniversary in office.

His death comes after reports he’d been hospitalized the week prior.

"This is a challenging time for LaGrange. I can safely say the community is in shock in terms of his death," Dowell said. "This will be one of those days where people will remember where they were when they heard," he continued.

Edmondson was elected mayor in 2023 after serving 24 years as a member of city council. He graduated from Troup High School.

Hatten said over the years, he served his community in many other capacities—as a nurse, the owner of a funeral home, and a minister.

"Reverend Edmondson eulogized both my parents. I remember him singing ‘The Storm is Passing,’" she recalled.

Dowell told FOX 5 Edmondson was a fierce advocate for educational youth programs.

"He used his position to make sure that his advocacy was for education and that education could do a lot of things in terms of bringing going business to the community. It could improve the community, it could reduce crime," he explained.

Dowell said Edmondson will be remembered fondly as a leader loved by all and one whose leadership left a real impact on the community.

There has been no word on funeral arrangements yet. Check back with FOX 5 Atlanta for the latest update once new details become available.