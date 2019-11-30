Firefighters: woman found dead in Hall County house fire

Hall County firefighters have found a woman dead inside a home that went up in flames early Saturday morning.

Hall County officials say the fire at the two-story home on the 6200 block of Old Stringer Road was reported around 2:50 a.m. Saturday.

Earlier, officials say they were searching for an unidentified person who may have been inside when the home caught fire, around 10:30 officials confirmed that they had found a victim. The cause of death has not been determined.

Sunday, officials identified the victim as 61-year-old Alpharetta resident Kimberly Carter.

The home's owners were out of town in Florida for the holidays at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.