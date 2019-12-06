Firefighters: Woman badly burned, pulled from house fire in Atlanta

article

A woman was seriously burned after being pulled from a fire at a home in southwest Atlanta.

It happened in the 1200 block of Hartford Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Atlanta firefighters said they were able to get into the home and pull a woman in her late 50s outside. But not before firefighters said the woman suffered second-degree and third-degree burns on 50 percent of her body.

Firefighters said they were quickly able to get the blaze under control.

The home doesn’t appear to be a total loss, but the full extent of damages has yet to be assessed.

The woman was transported in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.