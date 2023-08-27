Firefighters respond to house fires in Snellville an hour apart

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services responded to two house fires within an hour of each other on Saturday afternoon in Snellville.

The first fire happened in the 3000 block of Spring Mesa Drive around 4 p.m. The fire department says the family dog alerted the homeowner to the fire and the homeowner was able to escape and call 911. Unfortunately, the dog did not make it out.

The homeowner was checked for injuries at the scene and a firefighter was evaluated for heat exhaustion. The American Red Cross is assisting the family until repairs are made.

The second fire happened at approximately 5 p.m. in the 1200 block of Raintree Drive.

The homeowner started their grill on the back porch and then when inside. Shortly after, they noticed the back porch was on fire. The homeowner and another family member were able to escape and call the fire department. The Red Cross is also helping this family.

