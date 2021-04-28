Firefighters respond to East Cobb apartment fire

article

The Cobb County Fire Department said Wednesday firefighters responded to quell a blaze at an apartment complex in east Cobb County.

Officials said units were firefighting and conducting search and evacuation operations.

There was no update on potential injuries.

Officials said the fire was in Hills at East Cobb apartment complex in Marietta.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

