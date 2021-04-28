Expand / Collapse search
Firefighters respond to East Cobb apartment fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Cobb County Fire responded to a blaze at in Hills at East Cobb on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of Cobb County Fire/Twitter)

COBB COUNTY, GA. - The Cobb County Fire Department said Wednesday firefighters responded to quell a blaze at an apartment complex in east Cobb County. 

Officials said units were firefighting and conducting search and evacuation operations. 

There was no update on potential injuries. 

Officials said the fire was in Hills at East Cobb apartment complex in Marietta. 

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com

