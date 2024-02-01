Firefighters rescue man, woman trapped in burning Fayette County home

article

Fayette County firefighters rescued two people trapped in a burning home early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out shortly before 3:45 a.m. at Long's Mobile Home Park on the 200 block of Rivers Road.

Officials tell FOX 5 that a resident of the home called 911 saying they heard a loud pop, saw flames, and couldn't leave the building.

Fire crews rushed into the home and were able to rescue a bedridden woman and a male amputee without any injuries.

The fire was quickly extinguished without causing much damage to the home.

Officials believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue and started in the home's kitchen.