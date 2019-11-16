Firefighters quickly contain brush fire that sparked along Topanga Canyon

article

Firefighters quickly gained the upper hand and knocked down a brush fire that sparked Saturday afternoon near Malibu.

The fire was burning along the 1200 block of N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., at least one home was threatened. The fire burned about five acres, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Topanga Cyn Blvd. between PCH and Mulholland Dr. has been shutdown. There is no word on when it will reopen. The fire department is urging motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes such as Malibu Cyn Rd. and Kanan Dume Rd.

Images from SkyFOX show the fire burning behind a large house and a man using a garden house to put out a hotspot.

Super scoopers were overhead dumping water on the flames.

This is a developing story