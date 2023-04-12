Firefighters pull trapped resident out of burning DeKalb County home

article

Two people are recovering after escaping from an overnight house fire in DeKalb County.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4200 block of Kingship Drive in Ellenwood.

Officials tell FOX 5 that fire crews arriving at the scene found smoke coming from one of the home's second-floor windows.

One person who lived in the home was able to escape, but firefighters had to pull another person out of the structure to safety.

Both people were transported to a local hospital for observation. Their condition is not known at this time and officials have not released their identities.

By the time crews were able to put out the flames, the fire had damaged the home's second floor and the entire structure had smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.