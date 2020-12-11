Firefighters: 18 people injured in Lithonia apartment fire

Firefighter in DeKalb County confirmed multiple people were injured in an apartment fire on Friday afternoon in Lithonia.

Fire crews responded to an apartment building near the corner of Fairington Village Drive off Fairington Parkway. Dekalb County firefighters said 18 people were injured trying to escape the fire. Eight of those people were forced to jump from the second-floor apartments, firefighters said.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly before 4 p.m. and saw firefighters hard at work. One of the buildings appeared to have had its roof burned through.

In all, firefighters said 17 people were transported to an area hospital for treatment. Fire officials have not released the extent of the injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.