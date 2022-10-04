Firefighters keep an eye on Buckhead Saloon hot spots

article

A day after a fire devastated a popular Atlanta sports bar, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department (AFD) has gone back to the establishment at least twice to put out rekindled hot spots.

The Atlanta Fire crew was the first to spot and respond to the blaze at Buckhead Saloon on Monday morning. Luckily, the department sits just doors down from the bar.

Their team joined forces with the DeKalb Fire, Cobb Fire and City of South Fulton Fire departments to get the flames under control. Firefighters said they remained on scene for the rest of the day to make sure none of the debris caught fire again.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta

However, flames reportedly sparked back up overnight. The AFD returned to the scene to extinguish the flames.

Their firefighters were requested again on Tuesday around 1:15 p.m. to do it again.

Meanwhile, investigators are still looking for a cause to the original fire on Monday.

So far, there have not been answers.