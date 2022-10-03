Crews battling 2-alarm fire at popular Buckhead sports bar

article

Atlanta firefighters are working to control a blaze at a popular Buckhead bar.

Multiple crews responded to the 3200 block of Roswell Road NE in reference to a two-story commercial structure fire.

FOX 5 has learned the fire is at Buckhead Saloon.

SKYFOX 5 flew overhead where a large amount of smoke could be seen coming from the building.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta

It is unclear how the fire started.

