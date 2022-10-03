Crews battling 2-alarm fire at popular Buckhead sports bar
ATLANTA - Atlanta firefighters are working to control a blaze at a popular Buckhead bar.
Multiple crews responded to the 3200 block of Roswell Road NE in reference to a two-story commercial structure fire.
FOX 5 has learned the fire is at Buckhead Saloon.
SKYFOX 5 flew overhead where a large amount of smoke could be seen coming from the building.
It is unclear how the fire started.
This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.