Firefighters injured battling massive blaze at Forsyth County home

Two Forsyth County firefighters were injured while battling a large blaze at a home on Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Forsyth County Fire Department say the fire broke out at a home on Pine Tree Circle.

Due to the size, multiple units from Hall County Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Department sent crews out to tackle the massive fire.

After a lot of work, crews were able to get the fire under control by 9 a.m. and save part of the home.

Officials say two firefighters were injured and treated at a local hospital. They have since been released and are expected to recover. Thankfully, no one who lived in the home was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.