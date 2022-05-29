Firefighters extinguish southwest Atlanta house fire

Atlanta firefighters said a man had non-life-threatening injuries and two pets died in a Sunday morning house fire.

Firefighters received a call at around 9 a.m. from a neighbor on Lynn Circle in southwest Atlanta.

Firefighters arrived at the three-story home within five minutes. Firefighters battled flames from inside the home until conditions deteriorated, and they evacuated the structure, dowsing flames from the outside.

Firefighters forced entry and went back in through the front door when conditions improved. They fully extinguished the house.

Only one man lived inside the home.