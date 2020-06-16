Firefighters called out to help keep 'Old Glory' flying at Georgia Chick-fil-A

There's an old cliche about firefighters bringing ladders to try to rescue cats from a tree, but Athens firefighters were called out this week to help rescue Old Glory.

The Athens-Clarke County Fire Department and Emergency Services responded to the Beechwood Chick-fil-A located on Alps Road on Monday.

They posted about the actions of the firefighters of Ladder 343 on their Facebook page as they worked to help keep the flag flying.

The American flag flies at each standalone Chick-fil-A location, but this particular pole needed a bit of a fix. Firefighters were able to use their ladder truck to get to the top of the 30-foot pole to replace the ropes to make sure the flag can continue to fly high.

The firefighters of Ladder 343 are no strangers to such patriotism. They proudly carry with them the FDNY symbol and the number 343 is a tribute to the 343 firefighters whose lives were taken at the World Trade Center during the attacks of September 11, 2001.