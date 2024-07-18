Firefighters respond to fire at Ponce de Leon, Argonne Avenue in Midtown Atlanta

article

Atlanta firefighters responded to a fire in a building on Ponce de Leon Avenue NE at Argonne Avenue in Midtown Atlanta on Thursday morning.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away around 8 a.m.

The fire is located inside the building that was the former home of the Atlanta Eagle. Firefighters also responded to a massive fire in the same building last month.

Ponce de Leon appears to be closed in the area at this time. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

