Massive fire engulfs former Atlanta Eagle nightclub site in Midtown

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Firefighters battle a massive blaze at the former Atlanta Eagle nightclub site along Ponce De Leon Avenue in Midtown Atlanta on June 6, 2024. (FOX 5)

Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in Midtown Atlanta at the site of the former Atlanta Eagle nightclub.

The fire broke out shortly before 8 p.m. along Ponce De Leon Avenue at Argonne Avenue.

A large plume of smoke could be seen from across the entire city.

A ladder truck was brought in to douse the flames which were seen shooting about 20 feet into the air.

A section of Ponce De Leon Avenue was closed to allow firefighters to continue to battle the blaze.

The location has seemingly been abandoned since the club there closed. Graffiti covers the exterior of that and the next-door business where the iconic Kodek Moments sign is located.

