Fire reported at Tabernacle Atlanta amid demonstrations

Fire crews worked to put out a fire overnight at a famous Atlanta concernt venue.

Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted that their crews responded to a fire at the Tabernacle, located at 152 Luckie Street in Downtown. Cobb County Fire also responded.

"Working Fire at 152 Luckie Street. Moderate smoke showing on arrival of Engine 6. Full alarm requested. @cobbcountyfire truck on scene with mutual aide. #ATL #AFRD #Atlanta," the tweet read.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the structure. The extent of the damage to the building is not known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire was reported amid a violent demonstration following a period of peaceful protest against the death of George Floyd. Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis. One of the officers involved, Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. He and three other officers involved were all fired from the Minneapolis Police Department.