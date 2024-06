article

A semi-trailer docked at the Goodwill store in Midtown caught fire overnight.

Atlanta Fire Rescue reported to the scene at 2135 Piedmont Road.

The Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief told FOX 5 that the fire was contained to the trailer, but because it was docked, the store was filled with smoke.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ 2135 Piedmont Road

The crew put the fire out successfully.