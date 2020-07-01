Fire investigators searching for men wanted for questioning about Wendy's arson

article

Fire investigators are asking the public to help identify two men they believe could have information regarding the fire at the southwest Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot by an APD officer.

Wednesday morning, Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted photos of the two men, saying that that they "believe they may have information vital to the investigation of the Wendy's restaurant fire." Atlanta Fire has not identified either man as a suspect in the investigation.

In the photos, one man is wearing a white shirt, what appears to be black shorts, white sneakers and a red hat. The other man has a black facemask, a black shirt and jacket, long pants, and black shoes.

FULL COVERAGE: DEATH OF RAYSHARD BROOKS

This release of the images comes days after Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted photos of a different man wanted for questioning related to the fire. Officials say they have now identified the person of interest but have not said if he will be facing any charges

Advertisement

Atlanta Fire Department officials said that the fire at the southwest Atlanta Wendy's started in multiple locations using multiple incendiary methods and devices. Officials estimated that there were at least 10 attempts to set the building on fire.

The Wendy's was targeted during demonstrations over Brooks' killing by a police officer, which had taken place in the restaurants' parking lot.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

One of the suspects in the investigation, Natalie White, was arrested and charged. She has since bonded out of jail.

MORE: Woman accused in Wendy's arson had previous interaction with police

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call Georgia Arson Control at 1-800-282-5804 or Crime Stoppers at 404-547-TIPS(8477). There is a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that helps lead to an arrest and indictment of any suspects.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.