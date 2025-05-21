NTSB releases report on Delta flight smoke incident in February

article

The National Transportation Safety Board has released the Aviation Investigation Preliminary Report related to a serious in-flight emergency that occurred on Feb. 24 when Delta Air Lines Flight 876, a Boeing 717-200, was forced to return to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after smoke was reported in both the cockpit and passenger cabin shortly after takeoff.

Incident Overview

What we know:

The flight, which departed Atlanta around 8:30 a.m. en route to Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina, carried 99 individuals—94 passengers, two pilots, and three flight attendants. Shortly after rotation, flight attendants reported smoke emerging from vents and door areas in both the forward and aft sections of the aircraft, according to the report. The crew attempted multiple methods to alert the cockpit but initially received no response, later attributed to the pilots donning oxygen masks and managing the aircraft.

Inside the cockpit, pilots observed smoke rising from the floor near the rear of the cockpit and received a master caution alert for smoke in the forward lavatory. A low oil pressure alert on the right engine soon followed. The pilots shut down the affected engine and requested an emergency return, altering their landing approach due to limited visibility from the smoke and their oxygen masks.

The aircraft landed safely on Runway 27L, and an emergency evacuation was initiated. Three exit doors and the tailcone door were used to evacuate passengers, while one non-revenue flight attendant managed the overwing exits and coordinated with other crew to re-route remaining passengers due to safety concerns.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), two passengers suffered minor injuries during the evacuation. Delta arranged alternative travel accommodations, including a continuation flight to Columbia and ground transportation.

Post-Incident Findings

What they're saying:

A preliminary inspection revealed no visible oil in the right engine’s reservoir, suggesting an oil system failure. The aircraft, equipped with Rolls-Royce BR715-C1 engines, is undergoing further inspection. Qualified investigative parties include the FAA, Delta Air Lines, Boeing, and Germany’s Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Investigation, representing the state of manufacture for the engines.

An NTSB flight data recorder specialist has been assigned, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Statements and Reactions

What they're saying:

A Delta spokesperson confirmed the crew followed all emergency procedures at the time of the incident and emphasized, "Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people."

Passenger Kevin McKinney described the flight as chaotic, noting that initially, there was little communication from the crew. "You heard just about the entire plane yelling, the cabins filling with smoke because no one was doing anything," he said. He later acknowledged that once evacuation began, it was swift.

Despite the incident, McKinney stated, "It’s not going to deter me that much… you’re still safer in the air than you are driving."

The FAA confirmed it will investigate the smoke incident and response procedures.

Big picture view:

This incident, combined with others in recent months, has renewed scrutiny of Delta’s safety protocols and the reliability of aging aircraft models. Flight 876’s Boeing 717 was certified in 1999. Regulators and airline officials are under increased pressure to evaluate aircraft maintenance and response readiness as the busy travel season approaches.