Fire investigators release photos of man wanted for questioning in Wendy's arson

Atlanta fire investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify a person they believe may have "vital information" related to the fire at Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks' was shot.

Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted photos of the individual Monday afternoon. In the tweet, Fire Rescue did not identify the person as a suspect in the arson investigation.

Atlanta Fire Department officials said that the fire at the southwest Atlanta Wendy's started in multiple locations using multiple incendiary methods and devices. Officials estimated that there were at least 10 attempts to set the building on fire.

Man wanted for questioning in Wendy's arson (Source: Atlanta Fire Rescue).

The Wendy's was targeted during demonstrations over Brooks' killing by a police officer, which had taken place in the restaurants' parking lot.

One of the suspects in the investigation, Natalie White, was arrested and charged. She has since bonded out of jail.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call 1-800-282-5804 or 404-547-TIPS(8477). There is a reward of up to $10,000.