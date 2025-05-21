Former Macon dog owners arrested for shelter break-in to steal dog set to die

article

The Brief Two men from Macon, James and Donald Spicer, were arrested for breaking into the Jones County Animal Shelter and removing a dog scheduled for euthanasia. Authorities say the suspects, identified as the dog's former owners, took the animal without permission following a prior biting incident. The arrests were made with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and Houston County Sheriff’s Office; both men face second-degree burglary charges.



Two men have been arrested in connection with a break-in at the Jones County Animal Shelter, where a dog scheduled for euthanasia was unlawfully removed over the weekend.

What we know:

On Tuesday, May 20, James and Donald Spicer, both of Macon, were taken into custody on outstanding warrants for second-degree burglary. Their arrests were the result of a coordinated effort between Investigator Hall, the United States Marshals Service, and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began when two individuals allegedly broke into the shelter and removed a dog that had been slated for euthanasia due to a past biting incident. Authorities say the suspects were the dog's former owners and took the animal without authorization.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects through the course of the investigation and link them to the burglary.

What we don't know:

No information was revealed about the previous incident. The dog's current status is also unknown.

What they're saying:

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to all agencies involved in the successful apprehension of the suspects.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.