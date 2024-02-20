Fire guts Goodwill donation center in Atlanta

Image 1 of 11 ▼ A fire gutted the interior of the Lindbergh Goodwill donation center located along Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta on Feb. 20, 2024. (FOX 5)

A Goodwill donation center off Lindbergh Drive NE will be closed indefinitely after a fire gutted the location’s interior.

Atlanta firefighters responded to the fire call just before 2 p.m. Tuesday in a strip mall located at 2350 Cheshire Bridge Road NE.

Everyone inside was able to make it out safely.

Firefighters say they had to force their way into the side entrance to battle the blaze.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A spokesperson for Goodwill says all associates will temporarily move to other locations. They say there are 69 stores and 50 donation centers nearby.