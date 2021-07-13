Fire guts business in Buford Highway strip mall

article

Fire crews are investigating the cause of an overnight blaze at a Burford Highway strip mall.

Crews responded to the 5900 block of Buford Highway in Norcross just after 2 a.m. Tuesday after a 911 caller said they saw the fire from across the street.

Officials say no one was inside any of the businesses that caught fire and they were able to prevent it from spreading to many other businesses in the strip mall.

There were no injuries reported during the fire. The flames did completely gut the inside of the business where the fire is believed to have started.

The cause of the blaze is not known at this time.

