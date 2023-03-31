Fire displaces 8 families at Clayton County apartment complex

Eight families in Clayton County have been displaced after their apartment units caught on fire early Friday morning.

The fire broke out at the apartments complex on Chinaberry Lane in Riverdale shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

Neighbor Sarah Stanford recorded the flames as they tore through the homes in the two-story building.

"We had to leave our home. The fire is right at my building now," Stanford is heard saying in the footage. "God only knows. Jesus."

Fire crews quickly got the fire under control, but not before the building suffered major damage.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the blaze and the property manager says they will have other apartments set up for everyone who was displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.