Fire destroys semi-truck carrying pet products on I-285

Crews have safely removed the remains of a semi-truck fire on Interstate 285 that started on Thursday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 the fire began around 8 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the interstate near Paces Ferry Road.

Work crews on the scene say they believe a brake fire ended up consuming the entire trailer, which was carrying pet products.

The workers spent hours removing the charred contents of the damaged trailer. The fire did not block any lanes on the interstate.

It is unclear whether the driver of the truck was injured in the fire.